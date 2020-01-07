Inhuman assault on a youth in Matara - CCTV footage

Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 18:08

We have received a series of CCTV footage showing a youth being brutally attacked by a group arriving in motorcycles and vehicles while the victim was travelling in a vehicle. The attack has taken place on the 5th at around 9.00 pm in Welegoda, Matara.

The youth who had been assaulted had lodged a complaint with the Matara Headquarters Police. Three suspects have been arrested.



The suspects are to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s court tomorrow.



The CCTV footage of the attack is given below.









