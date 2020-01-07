Suspend all judgements including Duminda Silva’s verdict passed by High Court judge Padmini. N. Ranawaka; Many factions complain to Judiciary services commission and police headquarters

Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 19:51

Several complaints were made to the Judicial Service Commission today requesting the commission to declare null and void all the judgments including the verdict of guilty on former parliamentarian Duminda Silva which were passed by retired High Court Judge Padmini N Ranawaka.

The complaints were made on the basis of several voice recordings among MP Ranjan Ramanayake, then High Court Judge Padmini N Ranawaka and several CID officials.

Having filed its petition to the Judicial Service Commission, Nava Sinhala Ravaya stated that an investigation should be conducted on former High Court Judge Padmini N Ranawaka.

In addition, Nava Sinhale Jathika Sanvidanaya also filed a complaint to the Judicial Service Commission this morning.

Its President, Dan Priyasad told our news team that all the judgments including the one she passed pronouncing former parliamentarian Duminda Silva as guilty should be declared null and void.

Later, Sinhale Sanvidhanaya made a written complaint to the Police Headquarters under 8 charges.

It states that the former High Court Judge should be arrested as she has conspired to manslaughter.

The complaint underlined that the former High Court Judge has appeared for suspects who are charged under criminal offences and schemed legal advice to abuse the law.

Sinhale Sanvidanaya accuses that the charges should be made for manipulating a case under her custody and aiding to commit manslaughter intently by abusing judicial powers arbitrarily and using a suspect as a shield to achieve one’s personal ambitions thereby denying the suspect his right to life.

Therefore, murder charges should be made for misusing a case to obtain a promotion to the Court of Appeal.