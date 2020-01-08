Iraq’s US airbase hit by rockets while Stampede kills 56 at Soleimani’s funeral

Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 8:37

An airbase housing US and coalition troops in Iraq has been hit by rockets, according to US security sources.

The Al-Asad base was reportedly hit by multiple rockets. It is unclear if there have been any casualties.

It comes after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad on Friday,

Meanwhile, at least 56 people were killed in a stampede in Iran yesterday as tens of thousands of mourners packed streets for the funeral of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, and as a result the burial was postponed.