Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 8:37

Iraq’s US airbase hit by rockets while Stampede kills 56 at Soleimani’s funeral

An airbase housing US and coalition troops in Iraq has been hit by rockets, according to US security sources.

The Al-Asad base was reportedly hit by multiple rockets. It is unclear if there have been any casualties.

It comes after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad on Friday,

Meanwhile, at least 56 people were killed in a stampede in Iran yesterday as tens of thousands of mourners packed streets for the funeral of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, and as a result the burial was postponed.