President+sympathizes+with+Australia+

Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 10:02

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has expressed his sympathies to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the devastation caused by one of the worst bushfires in Australian history.

In a telephone call to the Australian Prime Minister, the President has said he would like to express his deepest condolences to the families who lost their lives due to the fire.

President has said that as a country that suffered from natural disasters including the 2004 tsunami and floods, can understand the pain an aguish of the Australian people at this moment.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has announced that Sri Lanka is donating a consignment of tea to the people of Australia at this moment.

More than 30 people have been killed by the fires in Australia, and over 500,000 wild animals have died.