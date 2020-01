Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 7:51

Calling for applications on registering new parties this month

The Elections Commission says that they will commence the registration of new political parties during this month.

A Senior Spokesperson said that applications will be released soon.

Currently there are around 70 registered political parties in Sri Lanka.

In the meantime, the 2019 voters registry is to be certified by the 24th of this month and will be used for the forthcoming general election.