Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 9:46

Showers in several parts of the island

The Meteorology Department forecasts showers in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in some parts of the Hambantota district, today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Nuwara Eliya districts in the afternoon or during the night.