Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 9:20

A fire has erupted at Haldummulla - Rukkattana mountain and Kahatatalawa mountain in Badulla. Police and residents have taken measures to douse the fire.

Police say that about 4 acres have been destroyed by last night's fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Meanwhile, the Sarasavigama mountain in the Hantane mountain range has also caught fire yesterday.

The police suspect that the cause of the fire may have been human activity.