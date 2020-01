Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 9:10

Protest against Chandrika at SLFP headquarters

When former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaranatunga arrived for the meeting of SLFP electoral organizers held at SLFP headquarters yesterday she faced opposition from a group present there.



Meanwhile at a media briefing held at SLFP headquarters yesterday party general secretary State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera too expressed his views about the incident.