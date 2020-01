Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 9:45

The US Federal Aviation Administration stated in a twitter message that it has temporarily suspended flights over Iran, Iraq, the Persian Gulf region and the Gulf of Oman.

This measure has been taken after Iran has fired more than 12 ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq.

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he intends to make a statement tomorrow about this attack.