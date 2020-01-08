Suspect arrested for stealing over 600,000

Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 10:12

Police have arrested a person who entered a building material store on the Galaha - Delthota Hospital Road and stole over Rs.600,000.

At the time of his arrest yesterday, nearly Rs. 380,000 in cash and phones and gold jewellery purchased from the stolen money was recovered.

He had come to the shop to sell tickets under the guise of collecting money for a shrine, and had stolen the money when the owner went to his nearby house.

The suspect who is a 40-year-old resident of Thalathuoya was arrested based on CCTV footage.