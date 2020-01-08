Travel+ban+imposed+on+Shani+Abeysekara

Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 10:53

The suspended former CID Director SSP Shani Abeysekera has been banned from leaving the country.

The ban was issued today by the Nugegoda Additional Magistrate UK Palpola at a request made by the Colombo Crime Division.

SSP Abeysekera was interdicted by the Acting IGP on the instruction of the National Police Commission yesterday.

Shani Abeysekera was interdicted for having a telephone conversation with MP Ranjan Ramanayake in a manner that disrepute the Police Service.

Earlier, Shani Abeysekera was transferred as the Personal Assistant for the DIG in Galle.

He was transferred on the charges that he conducted certain investigations in a biased manner during the last regime.

Meanwhile, Colombo Crime Division has initiated a special investigation to the controversial telephone conversations MP Ranjan Ramanayake has had with several individuals.

Several such voice recordings of the telephone conversations were released to the media and, some complaints have already been made to the police, judicial service commission and national police commission.

Meanwhile, director of the Colombo Crime Division, SP, PJ Nandana stated that investigations will be conducted on all the voice recordings.



