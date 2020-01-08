Presidential+commission+inspect+Lacto-waththa+where+explosives+were+discovered

Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 13:27

The Presidential Commission probing the Easter Sunday attacks stated it would inspect the Laktowatta, Vanathavilluwa where a stock of explosives was discovered before the attacks.

The special investigation unit of the Commission has already recorded some statements from the residents of Laktowatta.

Meanwhile, on a tip-off, Vanathavilluwa police inspected the Laktowatta recently and, a senior police officer told our news team that it observed a deep pit had been dug in the estate.

However, police have not found who are involved in the digging. Police received complaints on some previous occasions as well about the movement of suspicious persons in the estate.

The stock of high explosives was discovered from Laktowatta on January 16th last year.

The estate said to had been used by the mastermind of the Easter Sunday attacks, Zahran Hashim to train his cadres.

4 suspects were arrested following the incident and the terrorist attacks were