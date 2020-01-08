State+Ministers+Mahindananda+and+Vasudeva+to+the+FCID

Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 13:50

State Ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Vasudeva Nanayakkara arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, today.

This was to inquire the progress of the investigations into the complaints made regarding the corruption of former Government Ministers.

State Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage who went to the Bribery Commission attended a media briefing held in Colombo.

He said that the telephone tapes of MP Ranjan Ramanayake reveal details of a conspiracy by the former government including the former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to suppress the opposition MPs.