Chandrika and Sunethra pay floral tribute and leave the venue before their father’s commemoration begins

Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 13:26

The 121st birth anniversary of SLFP founder SWRD Bandaranaike falls today.

The commemoration ceremony was held under the patronage of party president and former president Maithripala Sirisena before the Bandaranaike statue, Galle Face at 8.30 this morning.

However, former president Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga was conspicuously absent in the ceremony.

She accompanied her sister Sunethra Bandaranaike and arrived there at 7 am and paid floral tribute before the statue and left before the official ceremony began.

Leaving the premises, former president Kumaratunga told the journalists that she was not invited to the ceremony.

Later, party secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, state minister Duminda Dissanayake and several others participated in the official ceremony.