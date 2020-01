Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 13:48

Ranjan's telephone conversations have damaged the trust in the judiciary - Parliamentarian Weerakumara

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party states that the tape recordings of the telephone conversations of MP Ranjan Ramanayake has damaged the confidence of the public on the judiciary and the police.

The media spokesman of the party Parliamentarian Weerakumara Dissanayake stated this while participating at a press conference held at the party headquarters today.