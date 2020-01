Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 13:55

Iran 'threatens to hit Israel and Dubai if the US retaliates over missile attack'

Iran has threatened to bomb Israel and Dubai if the United States retaliates for its ballistic missile strike at two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American troops in a revenge attack for the US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Friday.