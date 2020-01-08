Law+and+Home+Affairs+Minister+of+Singapore+meets+Prime+Minister

Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 13:50

Singapore law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam who is on a tour of Sri Lanka has met with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The Prime Minister's Media Unit stated that the meeting was held yesterday at Temple Trees and several important matters of the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

Defense Secretary, Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne, Prime Minister's Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs Ajith Nivard Cabraal and international expert on terrorism, Rohan Gunaratne also joined the meeting.