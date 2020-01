Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 15:25

Rathana Thero to present a bill to repeal Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act

A bill to repeal the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act No. 13 of 1951 was presented to Parliament today by Venerable Athuraliye Ratana Thero.

The Hiru Parliament correspondent stated that the Thera also presented a bill to amend the Marriage Ordinance.

Adjournment Debate on the President's Policy Statement is still ongoing in Parliament for the second day.