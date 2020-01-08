Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 16:24

Special program to issue Identity Cards to O / L candidates

1,155

Views

The Department of Registration of Persons states that a special program has been formulated to issue National Identity Cards for the candidates who are sitting for the GCE O / L examination this year.



Accordingly, students who have not yet applied for NICs should submit their applications before March 31st.



Applications for obtaining National Identity Cards can be directed to the Head Office of the Department for Registration of Persons at Battaramulla or to the Provincial Office of the Department established in the North Western, North, East and Southern Provinces.