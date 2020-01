Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 17:57

3 schools to be completely closed and 24 schools to be partially closed for the second phase evaluation of O/L

The Department of Examinations in Sri Lanka states that 3 schools will be completely closed and 24 schools will be partially closed for the GCE (O / L) Examination.

The second stage of the evaluation will be held from the 18th to the 26th of this month.

The Examinations Department stated that the principals of these schools have already been informed regarding the use of the schools.