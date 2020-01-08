HiruNews
US+IRAN+CRISIS+DEEPENS%2C+CRUDE+OIL+PRICES+SOAR%2C+COLOMBO+SHARE+MARKET+DIPS
Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 18:50
US IRAN CRISIS DEEPENS, CRUDE OIL PRICES SOAR, COLOMBO SHARE MARKET DIPS
9,276

Views
The Middle East and several countries are feeling the heat, as tensions rise between Iran and the USA, after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases which house US troops.

More than a dozen missiles struck the al-Asad airbase and another in Erbil.

Global oil prices rose as a result of the attack, with Brent crude up by 1.4% at $69.21 per barrel in the middle of the Asian trade, easing back from earlier gains.

Meanwhile, there was a significant drop in the Colombo Stock Market, with the All Share Price Index dropping by 2.11 % to 5,898.84. The S and P SL20 Index dropped by 2.64%, to end at 2,782. 45 points.

The turnover for the day was around 62.4 million rupees.

Meanwhile, several airlines today announced that they would be avoiding Iranian airspace or cancelling flights in the wake of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Singapore Airlines, Qantas, China Airlines, Lufthansa and Malaysia Airlines were among those which said they’re avoiding Iranian airspace.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Airlines has altered the route of its Colombo-London-Colombo flights to avoid the airspace of Iran and Iraq with immediate effect.

Sri Lankan Air Lines issuing a statement today said this measure was implemented as a precautionary measure, due to the prevailing situation in the Persian Gulf region.

Meanwhile, A Ukrainian airliner burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran today, killing all 176 people onboard in a crash that an initial report blamed on engine failure.

Ukraine’s embassy in Iran, citing preliminary information, said the Boeing 737 suffered engine failure and the crash was not caused by “terrorism”.

Ukraine International Airlines said today, that the Boeing 737-800 involved in a fatal crash in Iran was one of the best planes in its fleet and that its pilots were very experienced.

The Airline officials said there was no sign that anything was wrong before the plane took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport and that it had last been routinely serviced on the 6th of January.

The head of Tehran’s civil aviation organization was quoted as saying that Iran will not give the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner to planemaker Boeing and added that it was not clear which country Iran would send the box to so that its data could be analyzed.

Meanwhile, The European Union has urged all sides to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today, that the use of weapons “must stop now” in order to de-escalate tensions and “give space to dialogue” on the situation in Iran and Iraq.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Tehran’s missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq were “a slap on the face” for the United States and it should now pull its forces out of the region.

Iran said it launched more than a dozen missiles against U.S. targets on Wednesday in retaliation for the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike last week.

Iran claims that at least 80 U.S. soldiers were killed while the U.S. military said it was still assessing casualties.

Iran has threatened to bomb Israel and Dubai if the United States retaliates for its ballistic missile strike at two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

Israeli, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, after the Iranian missile strike on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, that Israel would hit back hard against anyone who attacked his country.

“Whoever tries to attack us will be dealt the strongest blow,” Netanyahu said, accusing Iran of leading a campaign to “strangle and destroy” Israel.

Several countries including, India and Pakistan on Wednesday cautioned their citizens about travel to Iraq, hours after Iran launched missile attack, while the Philippines ordered the evacuation of tens of thousands more of its citizens from the region after Iran fired rockets at U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

Meanwhile the US embassy in Colombo warns its citizens in Sri Lanka that heightened tensions in the Middle East may result in security risks to US citizens abroad.

A VOICE CLIP BETWEEN RANJAN AND DILRUKSHI WICKRAMASINGHE ALSO LEAKED
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:28
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
Top