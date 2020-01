Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 7:59

A special meeting of UNP Parliamentarians will be held at the Sirikotha headquarters today.

Reports say that at the meeting that begins at 3 pm, a final decision would be taken regarding the party leadership.

Similarly MP Wijepala Hettiarachchi told our news team that on this occasion a discussion would also be held regarding MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s recordings and the general elections.