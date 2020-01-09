Making baron paddy fields fertile in the motherland, the “Hiru Jathika Govi Sangramaya – Thun Helaye Ran Keth Udanaya” commences today

Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 7:59

Hiru Media networks will commence a massive programme on converting all barren paddy fields in the motherland into fertile land working towards a Parakum era.

All measures have been taken to initiate the campaign from the Galle- Thawalama Bada-amuna fields extending to 109 acres headed by energetic youth this morning.

The Hiru Janthika Govi Sangramaya- Thun Helaye Ran Keth Udanaya progamme has been designed and conceptualized by the chairman of Hiru Media Networks, Mr. Rayynor Silva with the aim of making Sri Lanka self sufficient in rice by converting all baron paddy fields into fertile land.

The aim of the programme is make the country self sufficient in rice as it once was during the era of Parakramabahu by bringing in the youthful energy back into the paddy fields which is currently lacking.

All measures have been taken involving all residents in the area following an al night pirith to invoke blessings of the triple gem.

The Hiru Govi Sangramaya will be launched making the generation of youth the frontrunners of a new agricultural era, making the country abundant with rice.

Viewers will be able to witness this historical moment which will be telecast live on Hiru TV from 7.30 am onwards.



