The+weather+report+pertaining+to+the+Haputale+aircraft+crash+to+courts

Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 8:02

The MET department has handed over the weather report pertaining to the aircraft crash which took place in Haputale area to the Bandarawela magistrates courts.

The report notes that favourable weather conditions prevailed in the area during the time of the accident.

It further notes that the wind speeds were also at a normalized level.

The bandarawela magistrates court issued an order for 6 parties to produce facts regarding the aircraft crash which took place.

Besides the MET department, the government analyst, Sri Lanka airforce, the government medical officer of the Badulla general hospital, the survey department and the Mattala airport were requested to provide reports as per the order of the Bandarawela magistrate Keerthi Kumburuhena.

The case is to be taken up in courts once again on the 16th of January.