President+meets+Singapore+law+and+home+affairs+minister

Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 9:28

Singapore Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam who is on a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka has met President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The President's Media Unit stated that they had discussed on trade and investment between the two countries at length during the meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.

The discussion has also focused on several important regional issues, including the prevention of terrorism, cyber security, the elimination of extremism, the threats and influence of foreign powers, and the development of intelligence units.