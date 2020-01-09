Police+reject+allegations

Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 9:27

Minister Wimal Weerawansa requested the IGP to submit the controversial telephone conversations of MP Ranjan Ramanayake to the Chief Justice and to take legal action against all those who have insulted the judiciary.

He stated this during the Adjournment debate on the President’s Policy Statement

Meanwhile the Police Media Division issued a statement refuting the allegation that Ranjan Ramanayake's call recordings circulating on social media has been released by the Sri Lanka police to the media.

It also states that the responsibility for the voice recordings remains solely with those who have been keeping these recordings in their possession over a long period of time.