Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 9:26

Fire at a garbage disposal yard of the Kegalle Urban Council

A fire broke out in the garbage disposal yard of the Kegalle Municipal Council last night.

Police stated that the fire was extinguished with the assistance of the Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha's fire fighter trucks.

The police stated that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while no property damage has been reported.