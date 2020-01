Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 9:28

Showers in several areas in the afternoon

The Meteorology Department forecasts showers or thundershowers in most parts of the country this afternoon.

The Department stated that the showers can be expected in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Matara and Nuwara Eliya districts.

There could also be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers in some areas.