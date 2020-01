Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 9:27

Once person murdered and two injured in Ratmalana

Police state that a person was killed and two others injured in a house at Dharmarama area in Ratmalana.

The police media division stated that three people were assaulted with sharp weapons last night at around 8.30 pm in a house.

The injured were rushed to the Kalubowila hospital and one person died on admission.

The cause of the attack has not yet been revealed