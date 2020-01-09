Three+arrested+with+a+stock+of+glyphosate+in+Anuradhapura

Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 10:58

The Police Special Task Force has arrested three persons who were preparing to sell glyphosate a banned weed-killer.



The suspects were arrested with the banned wee-killer from three shops during a raid conducted in the Thambuttegama town.



The STF took into custody two hundred and nine 100g packets of the banned weed killer glyphosate.



The three shop owners who were arrested along with the glyphosate have been handed over to the Anuradhapura Provincial Department of Agriculture for further investigations.