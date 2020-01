Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 10:58

One person was killed in a road accident in Batuwatta on the Elpitiya-Aluthgama main road this morning.



The accident occurred when a SLTB bus heading from Elpitiya to Colombo collided head on with a motorcycle.



The motorcyclist was killed in the accident, he was 40-year-old resident of the area.