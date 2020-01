Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 11:14

An Indian national has been arrested in Puttalam without a valid visa. Police stated that a 30-year-old man was arrested yesterday and a national identity card belonging to a Tamil national was recovered from him.



The suspect is a resident of Tamil Nadu and a visa issued 2007 was also found in his possession.

Investigations carried out by the police revealed that he had arrived in Sri Lanka in 2017 and was residing in Batticaloa.