A+student+hospitalised+following+a+ragging+incident+at+Colombo+University

Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 12:34

A student has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital following a clash between two groups of students at the Colombo University premises.

A third-year student of the Faculty of Arts has been admitted to hospital with injuries.

The clash had taken place as a result of the escalation of a heated argument between several third- and second-year students.

The assaulted student, with injuries to his head and face is being treated at the Accident Unit of the Colombo National Hospital according to hospital sources.

The student is scheduled to undergo surgery.

The third-year students of the Faculty of Arts have been involved in a heated argument with the second-year students on several occasions against ragging.

Several students who were present at the time of the attack stated that the university administration had been informed about ragging incidents but had not issued a proper response.