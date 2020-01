Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 13:15

Give a decision regarding judges who were involved in telephone conversations - Ven. Akmeemana Thero

The Sinhala Ravaya states that judges who were engaged in telephone conversations with MP Ranjan Ramanayake regarding ongoing court cases should be investigated and a decision taken.

Chairman of the organization Ven. Akmeemana Dayaratana Thero made these comments participating at a press conference held in Dehiwala today.