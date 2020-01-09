Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 16:17

Rs. 15,000 allowance for executive officers of the state service suspended

The government has decided to temporarily suspend the granting of special allowance for executive officers of the state service employees.



All Secretaries to Provincial Ministries, Provincial Chief Secretaries and Heads of Departments have been informed by the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, S. Hettiarachchi through a circular.



The circular further states that the decision to revoke the special allowance to executive officers of the state service was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on the 2nd of January.



The granting of the Rs 15,000 allowance for executive officers of the state service was to be implemented according to each grade from the 1st of January, was intended to remove the salary anomalies.