Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 16:17

The government calls for an urgent investigation from the attorney General regarding Ranjan's voice tapes

Co-cabinet spokesman Dr. Bandula Gunawardena states that the Chief Justice is expected to take prompt action to ensure the credibility of the judiciary.



He was responding to a question raised by journalists at the Cabinet press briefing held at the Government Information Department today.



The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) also wrote to the Chief Justice demanding immediate action regarding the recordings of the telephone conversations of MP Ranjan Ramanayake.