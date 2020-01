Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 13:52

Former Chairman of Sri Lanka Transport Board Shashi Welgama has been appointed as the new Chairman of the National Transport Commission.

It has been reported that he has assumed duties this morning at the National Travel Commission in Narahenpita.

Shashi Welgama, is MP Kumara Welgama’s brother’s son and has served as the Chairman of the National Transport Commission, previously.