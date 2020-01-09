Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 20:06

Will the Middle East unrest affect Sri Lanka?

Due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran, Sri Lanka is likely to be affected in the future.



The price of a barrel of crude oil has gone up in the world with the Iranian missile attack.



The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation stated that as a result, the fuel prices in the country is most likely to be revised.



US President Donald Trump, speaking to the nation after the Iran missile strikes on his bases in Iraq, said that they did not require fuel from the Middle East.



In response to the attack, he said that Iran's sanctions would be tightened in the future. Sri Lanka has already faced difficulties in exporting tea to Iran due to the sanctions imposed on them.



The country's fourth largest tea buyer is Iran, and approximately 25 million kgs of tea is exported annually.



Hiru news team inquired from the Chairman of the Tea Board Jayampathi Molligoda about the challenges that could come up in exporting Sri Lankan tea to Iran, if the current situation and the sanctions are intensified.



He said that the tea market would not be impacted in a great way within the current context.



If the US-Iranian war is prolonged, Sri Lankans working in the Middle East could be affected.



According to W.M.H. Wanigesekera, General Manager of the Foreign Employment Bureau, they have already taken note of the matter and will send a letter today to ambassadors working in the Middle Eastern countries requesting to inform them of the situation.