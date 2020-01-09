28-year+prison+term+for+two+policemen+convicted+of+bribery+

Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 14:33

An Inspector of Police and a Constable have been sentenced to 28 years rigorous imprisonment, after being convicted on four counts of bribery charges.

They were charged on four counts including accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to refrain from pressing charges for man arrested with a stock of wild meat, when they were attached to the Aralaganwila police station.

The incident was reported on August 9, 2009 and High Court Judge Shashi Mahendran today announced the verdict including a fine of Rs 20,000 each.