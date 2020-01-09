Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 16:02

Court orders Garnier Bannister to appear before CID on the last Sunday of every month

Swiss Embassy officer Garnier Bannister Francis has been ordered to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department on the last Sunday of every month.



This was when the case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.



When the case was heard on December 30 last year, Swiss embassy officer Garnier Bannister Francis was ordered to be released on two personal surety bonds of Rs.500,000 each.