Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 15:21

Traffic jams around town hall due to a protest march by Inter University Students Federation

Heavy traffic has been reported around the Town Hall due to a protest by the Inter University Students Federation.



They commenced the protest march in front of the University of visual and performing arts, Colombo this afternoon demanding an increase to the Mahapola Scholarship. The protest has caused a huge traffic congestion in the area.