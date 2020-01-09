Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 19:05

President states that he will do his utmost to identify the needs of the people and committed towards fulfilling the promises

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that what the people wanted was a corrective leadership to get the country back into the correct path from the derailed path that it was headed.



President stated that he will do his utmost to identify the needs of the people and was committed towards fulfilling the promises



He made these comments addressing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Youth Congress in Sri Lanka this morning.



The President expressed his gratitude to the youth who contributed to this transformation of getting the country on to the correct path.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that the government is doing its best to work with a clear understanding of the aspirations and needs of the youth as well as all groups of people.



He pointed out that he was looking for youth support to carry forward his policies to the people just as they did for the presidency.



During the past five years, the economy of the country and all state institutions have collapsed. The President pledged to build an efficient and strong state institutional structure that is highly profitable.



He said that young people should be directed from the universities to the job market at the age of 20, taking the example of developed countries.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that the time has come to rectify the damage caused by ragging in universities.



The President also appealed to the youth not to waste their youth years on various false propaganda.



PM Mahinda Rajapaksa addressing the Youth Conference said that the youth who had taken up the paint brush, plough, and the mamoty have come forward to rebuild the country.