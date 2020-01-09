Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 19:12

Matale Mayor Daljith Aluvihare released on bail

646

Views

The Matale, Municipal Council Mayor, Daljith Aluvihare of the United National Party and his driver who was arrested by the police for assaulting a UNP municipal councilor has been released on bail.



This was after they were produced before the Matale Magistrate Indika Attanayake today.



The Magistrate has ordered the suspects to be released on a personal bail of Rs. 200,000 each.



The budget of the Matale Municipal Council presented by UNP was defeated on two occasions. Yesterday the second reading was taken and the councilor was allegedly assaulted by the Mayor for not being present to cast his vote.



Accordingly, Mayor Daljith Aluvihare and his driver were arrested by the police this morning.