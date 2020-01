Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 19:22

Subject Minister advises the CEB to use water carefully

662

Views

The Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the Ceylon Electricity Board to use the existing water in the reservoirs with caution during hydroelectricity power generation.



He has instructed them to use the water supply carefully, since the water level is likely to drop rapidly during the dry weather period which is likely to commence towards the end of March.