Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 19:29

Suspects in custody for murdering two businessmen in Rathgama, further remanded

The 17 suspects including the 15 police officers arrested in connection with the murder of two businessmen in Rathgama have been remanded until the 23rd of this month.



This was when the suspects were produced before Galle Chief Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela today.