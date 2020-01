Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 18:14

Court calls for government analyst report on Ranjan’s voice recordings and data

A Government Analyst a report has been called with regard to the CDs that contained the telephone conversations and computer data seized from MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s residence.



The Nugegoda Magistrate Court has called this report at a request made by the Colombo Crime Division.



The order was issued by Nugegoda Additional Magistrate, HUK Palpola today.