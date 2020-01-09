Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 20:07

Minister Mahindananda lodges a complaint with the police regarding the plot to assassinate him

State Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage lodged a complaint at the Police Headquarters today against former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake.



He stated that there was a plot to assassinate him.



In the meantime, the National Sinhale National Organization has come to the official residence of the Speaker of Parliament, to hand over a letter to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, requesting the expulsion of Ranajan Ramanayake from the United National Front.



The Truth Seekers association have complained to the Bar Association of Sri Lanka stating that action should be taken against the judges who have been revealed to have had telephone conversations with Ranjan Ramanayake.



Subsequently, the Truth Seekers Association also lodged a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission.



In the meantime, the ‘Videsha Balakaya’ handed over a letter to the Presidential Secretariat today, requesting the President to release the politicians and war heroes who have been imprisoned as a result of political retribution.