Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 22:57

US media reports that Iran mistakenly shot down Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed on Wednesday near Tehran

The Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday was accidentally shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile, western security officials believe.



UK sources told the Guardian that British officials had seen intelligence that suggested that the plane was hit by an Iranian air defence missile.



Separately, officials told US media they had identified the signature from an Iranian anti-aircraft missile battery being activated shortly before the aircraft crashed into countryside south-west of the Iranian capital, killing all on 176 on board.



The officials also said they had identified the infrared signature from two suspected missile launches followed shortly afterwards by the infra red blip from the burning and fatally disabled aircraft.



Suspicions that the aircraft may have accidentally been shot down had grown throughout Thursday. A private intelligence firm concluded it was likely hit by a surface-to-air missile, and two US media outlets reported that government sources had made the same assessment.