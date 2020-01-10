Friday, 10 January 2020 - 8:13

No tear gas, or water cannon attacks - The president’s office door opens for IUSF

The government has decided to pay the pending Mahapola scholarship and bursary for the months of November and December 2019 by Monday.



Further the government is also considering providing the Mahapola scholarship for students who haven’t secured 80% attendance at lecturers as well as equaling the bursary and Mahapola scholarship.



In addition the presidents media unit noted that several issues which had risen at the Sabaragamuwa University were discussed with the officials of the ministry of higher education yesterday at the presidents secretariats office.



The inter university student federation launched a protest march last evening basing 6 demands including the increase of the Mahapola scholarship and bursary.



The protest march proceeded to the president’s office for which the president had instructed security units to allow the students to come before the president’s office without any restriction.



As president Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and the presidents secretary were engaged in an official duty elsewhere, the president’s additional secretary and the officials of the ministry of higher education were vested with the responsibility of discussing and finding suitable solutions with the students.



Accordingly, upon informing the president’s secretary regarding the students demands, it was decided that the pending Mahapola scholarship and Bursary money will be paid by Monday.



Meanwhile a proposal on discussing issues of students either every fortnight or monthly depending on the students preference has been submitted.



Student representatives had noted that a decision would be made upon discussing with student associations.



The presidents media unit noted that presidents additional secretary Rohana Abeyratne, Secretary to the ministry of higher education, Anura Dissanayake, UGC chairman, Prof. Sampath Amaratunga attended the discussion yesterday.



Meanwhile attending the SLPP Youth convention yesterday, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa noted that nearly 2000 students drop out of university each year owing to ragging.