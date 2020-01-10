Do not fear the viral fever which is spreading; A statement from health units.

Friday, 10 January 2020 - 8:09

The Health Ministry asserts that the currently prevalent fever, cough and common cold is a normal disease condition and not an unidentified illness caused by a new virus.

The ministry said that the false information about influenza publicized by social media these days had not been disseminated by the ministry.

Every year with the north-east monsoon rainfall an increase in influenza patients is experienced.

But issuing a communiqué the health ministry said that during last December there was a decrease in the number of patients reported compared with last November.

This common cold, fever or flu disease condition caused by seasonal influenza virus manifests minor disease symptoms like fever cough and common cold.

The health ministry points out that since this illness most often disappears without treatment there is no need for fear.